FIU holds 26th annual MLK breakfast

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university remembered the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Friday morning.

Florida International University held its 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast.

"We measure our success by who we can include and what they can accomplish. Regardless of the zip code of their birth." -MBR #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/AMg5UiK85n — FIU (@FIU) January 13, 2017

University and student leaders unveiled a bust of the slain civil tights leader, one of two donated to the school.

The event’s keynote speaker was Charles Bonner, a trial lawyer and author who dedicated his life to end discrimination. “It is truly an honor to speak at this unveiling of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bust here, a person I deeply admire and respect,” he said.

Charles Bonner encourages all to continue to fight for justice – 26th MLK Breakfast. @FIU_sas @FIUdc @FIU pic.twitter.com/dsnaPT9adJ — Jaffus Hardrick (@JaffusHardrick) January 13, 2017

