FIU holds 26th annual MLK breakfast

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university remembered the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Friday morning.
Florida International University held its 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast.
University and student leaders unveiled a bust of the slain civil tights leader, one of two donated to the school.
The event’s keynote speaker was Charles Bonner, a trial lawyer and author who dedicated his life to end discrimination. “It is truly an honor to speak at this unveiling of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bust here, a person I deeply admire and respect,” he said.
