FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue saved a dog from a burning home, Wednesday.

The dog was trapped in her crate when the fire sparked in the kitchen.

The blaze started just after noon, at the house on Northwest Seventh Place and 19th Terrace.

Nobody was home except the dog.

