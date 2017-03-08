Firefighters douse several boats, Jet Skis found burning in SW Miami-Dade field

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Forest Service responded to an open field in Southwest Miami-Dade where several boats were found on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to put out the fire at the field, located near Southwest 157th Avenue and 172nd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials filled up with water from a fire hydrant along 157th Avenue before taking the trucks back to 172nd Street.

7’s Skyforce HD flew over the scene as smoke filled the air from what appears to be several boats and Jet Skis that were dumped in the field and somehow caught fire. Officials said they do not know how they caught fire.

Around this time of year, fires can spread quickly. A number of brush fires have ignited in the last few days in South Florida, and now the FFS is advising residents to be especially careful and try to avoid sparking any kind of wildfire.

The FFS is currently on the scene to investigate how the boats caught on fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.