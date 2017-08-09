Firefighter injured battling brush fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene of the brush fire along a tree line near Southwest 132nd Avenue and 288th Street.

One Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter was injured. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Officials confirmed that the firefighter was injured when something fell on him, but it remains unknown what that falling object was.

Firefighters remain on the scene, spraying water on the small brush fire.

