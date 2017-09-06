FHP officers warn evacuees to leave before it’s too late

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Irma approaches, Florida Highway Patrol officers are asking evacuees to leave before it’s too late.

Monroe County issued mandatory evacuations for tourists at 7 a.m. Wednesday and residents at 7 p.m., with Broward County issuing evacuations for some resident beginning at noon, Thursday.

“It’s important that people need to obey the laws and listen to law enforcement,” said an FHP officer.

Officials said be patient while evacuating because roadways will be packed.

“Every time that we’re faced with a situation like this, I guess the best comes out of us,” the officer said.

However, officials said to make sure to give yourself enough time to get out. Once wind speeds reach 45 miles an hour, officers will not be able to help you.

“We will ask our officers to get out of harm’s way, and they will either come to the stations or they will go to their family or they will go to a shelter and seek safety somewhere. We’re asking you not to be out there,” the officer said.

It’s better to leave too early than too late.

