FEMA opens 2 new Mobile Registration Information Centers in Miami-Dade

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - FEMA has announced that it will open two new Mobile Registration Information Center locations in Miami-Dade.

The following new locations will be open from Saturday until Friday, Oct. 20., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Homestead Regional Library, 700 N. Homestead Blvd., Homestead, FL 33030

Westland Gardens Park, 13501 NW 107th Ave., Hialeah, FL 33018

The FEMA Mobile Registration Information Center at the Stephen P. Clark Center, located at 111 NW 1st Street in Miami, will remain in place until this Monday.

All three sites will be closed on Sunday but will reopen on Monday.

At the centers, the FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams can register individuals impacted by Irma for disaster assistance, update their records and make referrals to community partners.

Survivors can also register for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

