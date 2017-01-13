FBI searching for Hollywood bank robber

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an individual who, they said, robbed a bank in Hollywood, Friday morning.

Surveillance stills released by the FBI shows the subject inside the Chase branch located at 1701 East Young Circle, just before 11:45 a.m.

Investigators said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The subject then took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

