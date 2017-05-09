FBI, ATF respond to Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several law enforcement officials responded to a Miami apartment complex.

Miami Police confirmed that this is an ongoing ATF and FBI operation along Northwest 21st Avenue and 19th Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have not released any additional information.

Residents in the area who were waiting to get back into their houses were afraid to speak with 7News crews.

Some men could be seen sitting inside parked police cruisers while others were detained and sitting on the sidewalk.

Kurt Thomas was recently released and said he was just leaving his cousin’s house. “The first thing they said was, ‘Get down, put your hands behind your back,’ and the dog looked like it was about to attack me,” he said.

He said he thinks officials are searching for someone in the area. “I think they’re looking for somebody. I don’t know, they didn’t tell me too much information, but I’m just glad to be gone from there right now,” Thomas said.

The ATF Miami field office said they will release more information about this operation on Wednesday.

