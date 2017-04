HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire engulfed a Hallandale Beach home, Friday morning, killing one person.

A man was found dead after, police said, his home went up in flames.

The fire happened just before 5 a.m., at a mobile home park near Federal Highway and Jefferson Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.