Family repays government after husband kept wife’s body in freezer for her Social Security benefits

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Government officials said a central Florida man kept the body of his wife in a freezer for 8 years in order to collect her Social Security benefits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Friday that Allan Dunn collected $92,088 in benefits after his wife Margaret died in 2002.

Only upon his death in 2010 did officials find her body locked in his home’s freezer. Since then, the government has tried to collect money Dunn had illegally received, Fox News reports.

Dunn’s heirs agreed to hand over his only asset, his condominium, to the government to repay the stolen money.

The government recovered $15,743.14 for Dunn’s illegal collection.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.