WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Family and friends made an emotional plea, Tuesday, after a cyclist died in a hit-and-run crash.

Flyers were posted at Weston businesses in hopes of finding someone who can provide information about the driver who killed Christopher Mohr.

A friend of Mohr’s said his family has searched for answers from the public for weeks. “We just want the people to don’t forgot what happened to our friend Chris,” said Julian Duqe. “So, somebody should know something and just to make awareness of this and to give some relief to the family.”

On Jan. 1, Mohr was knocked off his bike on State Road 84, near Indian Trace, and died in the hospital.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

