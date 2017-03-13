Every $3.14 deal in South Florida on National Pi Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just like pi itself, pizza pi(e) deals are seemingly never-ending on 3/14, National Pi Day, in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Never-ending? Get it? Pi?
Let me explain.
For those of us whose math skills are a little rusty, pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Regardless of a circle’s size, pi is equal to 3.1415926535… an irrational number with digits that go on forever without repeating.
Therefore, pi is a number that is never-ending! Just like the number of pizza pi(e) deals on Pi Day! (It’s a nerdy holiday. We know.)
Pizza Deals in South Florida on National Pi Day:
1. Blaze Pizza: The customizable pizza joint will offer $3.14 whole pizzas all day long.
2. Whole Foods: The grocer is offering a $3.14 discount on large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizzas. For example, a nine-inch apple pie normally priced at $10 will cost you only $6.86.
3. Pieology: The California-based chain will serve up $3.14 custom pizzas. You need to sign up at Pieology’s Pi Day site, first.
4. Hungry Howie’s: Use the promo code 314DAY online to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of Howie Bread.
5. Your Pie: The handcrafted pizza joint will be offering $3.14 pizza all day long.
6. Boston Market: Get a free rotisserie chicken pot pi(e) with the purchase of any meal and drink. Just have to print out this coupon or show it on your phone.
Know of any other National Pi Day deals? Let me know at nicolelovar@gmail.com
