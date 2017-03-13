Every $3.14 deal in South Florida on National Pi Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just like pi itself, pizza pi(e) deals are seemingly never-ending on 3/14, National Pi Day, in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Never-ending? Get it? Pi?

Let me explain.

For those of us whose math skills are a little rusty, pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Regardless of a circle’s size, pi is equal to 3.1415926535… an irrational number with digits that go on forever without repeating.

Therefore, pi is a number that is never-ending! Just like the number of pizza pi(e) deals on Pi Day! (It’s a nerdy holiday. We know.)

Pizza Deals in South Florida on National Pi Day:

1. Blaze Pizza: The customizable pizza joint will offer $3.14 whole pizzas all day long.

2. Whole Foods: The grocer is offering a $3.14 discount on large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizzas. For example, a nine-inch apple pie normally priced at $10 will cost you only $6.86.

3. Pieology: The California-based chain will serve up $3.14 custom pizzas. You need to sign up at Pieology’s Pi Day site, first.

4. Hungry Howie’s: Use the promo code 314DAY online to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of Howie Bread.

5. Your Pie: The handcrafted pizza joint will be offering $3.14 pizza all day long.

6. Boston Market: Get a free rotisserie chicken pot pi(e) with the purchase of any meal and drink. Just have to print out this coupon or show it on your phone.

