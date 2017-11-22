Estefans to host 10th annual Feed a Friend event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gloria and Emilio Estefan are hosting their 10th annual Thanksgiving Feed a Friend event, Wednesday.

Students gathered at the Miami Culinary Institute near Biscayne Boulevard to get ready to prepare the food for families in need.

“We are very happy to be involved, and I think the students really embrace that fact that we are giving and we are doing something special for somebody who may not have anything to eat,” said Assistant Professor Jose Casals.

Over the past nine years, this annual event has served more than 14,000 meals.

The feast will include the traditional American dishes along with some Cuban classics. Families attending will also enjoy live music and activities for kids.

