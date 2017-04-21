Endangered crocodile recovering after surgery at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An endangered animal native to South America is recovering, Friday, after undergoing surgery at Zoo Miami.

Veterinarians operated on a 10-foot Orinoco crocodile that had an infected wound on its leg. Zoo officials said it was most likely caused by a bite from another crocodile.

The 13-year-old reptile had to be immobilized for the treatment, but the procedure was successful.

Orinoco crocodiles are a critically endangered species native to Colombia and Venezuela.

