El Dorado donates furniture to families in need

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - El Dorado Furniture has continued to celebrate its 50th anniversary by donating furniture to 50 underprivileged families across South Florida.

Those families gathered at their store in Pembroke Pines, Thursday night, to mark the completion of the “50 Years / 50 Families” campaign.

“We brought all 50 families with us to celebrate with them — their families, the partners and the charities,” said El Dorado Chief Operations Officer Pedro A. Capó. “For us, it’s a blessing to be able to give back to the community as best as we can.”.

7News anchor Alex de Armas was also in attendance to talk about how these donations impacted lives in South Florida.

El Dorado donated over a quarter million dollars in home furnishings during the campaign.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.