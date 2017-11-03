Duo steals over $4,000 worth of drugs from Weston Walgreens

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies are looking for the crooks who were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of pills at a Weston Walgreens.

Surveillance video inside the Walgreens showed two men entering the pharmacy just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said it took only 90 seconds for the duo to steal $4,100 worth of opiates.

Officials said they used a crowbar to enter the store, forced open the security gate in front of the pharmacy, giving them access to all the drugs.

The got away with Opana, Oxycodone, Methadone, Oxycontin, Endocet, Morphine, Hydrocodone and Methylphenidate.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

