Driver charged in fatal 2015 crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver in a fatal 2015 crash in Pembroke Pines is facing some serious charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Dougera Illarion appeared in court, Friday morning. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

Officials said Illarion crashed a convertible into a tree, near South Hiatus Road and Southwest 15th Street, back in May of 2015. His passenger, 28-year-old Edner Junior Rouzard, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Illarion was airlifted to the hospital, where he tested positive for cocaine and alcohol.

He was denied bond.

