Diver in distress rescued off Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews saved a diver in distress near the Rickenbacker Causeway, Monday afternoon.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, first responders pulled the female victim unresponsive north of the causeway and took her to the Rusty Pelican Marina to attempt to resuscitate her. She then went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics are expected to transport the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.