Disney announces new “Rivers of Light” show to open at Animal Kingdom

Get ready for a new nighttime experience at Walt Disney World: the Orlando-area resort just announced that “Rivers of Light” will open next week at Animal Kingdom.

The announcement brings to fruition a long-anticipated opportunity to see the park during evening hours. Animal Kingdom has traditionally only been open to visitors during the day, closing hours earlier than Walt Disney World’s three other parks.

According to Disney, the show will have ornate gondola-style boats floating on the Discovery River, and guests will be treated to a spectacular light show with floating set pieces, all with magnetic technology.

“Rivers of Light” will embark on its first journey Feb. 17. Guests can make Fast Pass reservations through Disney’s website or app.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.