Deputies find meat embedded with fish hooks at Florida dog park

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in north Florida are warning pet owners after someone left meatballs with fish hooks embedded in them at a dog park.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says at least seven fish hooks were found in balls of meat that were left in a park in Ormond Beach on Tuesday.

A pet owner found several of the meatballs and called police, while another owner took their dog to an animal hospital after realizing the pup ate one of the balls, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the meat was still cold and “sweating”, and appeared to have been frozen and thawed by sitting in the sun.

County officials closed two area dog parks while they searched for any additional meatballs.

Volusia County Animal Control said the dog that was taken to the animal hospital had X-rays taken, which revealed that it had not ingested any hooks. The owner brought along two of the meatballs they had found, and both had hooks in them.

Authorities still do not know who placed the dangerous treats, but say this isn’t the first incident at this dog park. Two years ago, officers found meat stuffed with pills inside the same park.

