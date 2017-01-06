Delta releases statement in wake of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, expects disruptions into weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delta Airlines released a statement following Friday’s deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, saying they would work to help stranded passengers and those with canceled flights.

Friday’s shooting happened in Terminal 2, which serves both Delta and Air Canada. Police in Alaska said 26-year-old shooter Esteban Santiago flew into the airport from Anchorage with a connection in Minneapolis aboard a Delta flight, although the airline would not confirm Santiago was one of their passengers.

“Delta expects flight disruptions in Fort Lauderdale to continue into Saturday and currently is reviewing options to re-accommodate customers out of other terminals and airports, following a shooting in Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport midday Friday.

“Earlier today, Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian extended his condolences to the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County. Delta has cancelled all flights out of Fort Lauderdale today and has delayed Saturday flights until after 9 a.m.

“Employees on the ground in Fort Lauderdale are making every effort to assist customers in the airport while the investigation is ongoing. The airline is working closely with local law enforcement to assist customers, friends and family members of those affected by the tragic event. Employee volunteers of the Delta Care Team were also dispatched earlier today to provide further assistance.

“Delta has issued a waiver for customers traveling to or from Fort Lauderdale to change their travel plans free of penalty. Customers can check the status of their flight at delta.com.

“The airport remains closed, and Terminal 2 will remain closed through Saturday evening but is subject to change. Delta continues to work with local authorities to evaluate when Terminal 2 operations can resume.

“Stay with news.delta.com and @DeltaNewsHub for the latest information.”

