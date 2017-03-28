Deal again: Florida governor appeals loss in lottery case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Rick Scott is moving ahead in his legal battle with House Speaker Richard Corcoran over the state-run Florida Lottery.

The Scott administration on Tuesday appealed a ruling that found that lottery officials lacked the legal authority to approve a 15-year contract worth more than $700 million.

Corcoran sued the state’s lottery secretary in February, arguing the contract with IGT Global Solutions to run lottery games is illegal, because it exceeds the Florida Lottery’s authorized budget.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers sided with the House speaker earlier this month and declared the contract “void and unenforceable.”

Scott strongly disagreed with the ruling. Attorneys representing the lottery said the agency followed the law because the contract states that it is contingent on state funding.

