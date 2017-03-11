Davie scavenger hunt to benefit rescued horses

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people participated in a scavenger hunt in Davie, Saturday, to benefit rescued horses.

Peaceful Ridge Rescue hosted the event at Robbins Park near Hiatus and Griffin roads. All the proceeds went toward helping horses in their care and future rescues.

“We’re the only horse rescue ranch in Broward County that’s accredited,” said event organizer Victor Cutino. “People can go to our website. They can also donate through their time. They can always come and visit us. We’re always looking for volunteers.”

Scavenger Hunt was a wonderful event! Peace Out Rescue Riders took 1st Place! Dank Memes took a close 2nd!… https://t.co/2iRRoogby4 — PeacefulRidgeRescue (@PRRhorses) March 11, 2017

Sponsor Max Di Leo called the scavenger hunt a resounding success for a worthy cause. “I think it was pretty successful, and we love to help animals and horses and everything in general,” he said.

Peaceful Ridge Rescue is a nonprofit organization that provides medical and dental care, rehabilitation and adoption services for rescued horses. For more information, click here.

