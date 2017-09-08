Davie Police report first storm-related death ahead of Hurricane Irma

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - DAVIE, Fla. (WSVN) – Davie Police reported, Friday, that a 57-year-old man died on Thursday while putting up shutters ahead of Hurricane Irma.

This incident happening at around noon, Thursday, at a home in Davie’s Shenandoah neighborhood. The man was hired by the homeowners to install shutters.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.