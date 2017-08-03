Davie police officer returns to work after near-fatal highway crash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police sergeant is back on the job after she was told she’d never walk again.

“I don’t consider myself a victim by any stretch of the imagination. I’m a survivor, without a doubt,” said Davie Police Sgt. Patricia Ravine.

Just one year after she was hit by a car on Interstate 75, Ravine is finally resuming her duties.

“God was good to me, left me here to be with my husband, my kids, my family,” she said.

Ravine was giving fellow Davie Police Sgt. Steve Bart a ride home, Aug. 3, 2016, when they spotted a rolled over vehicle on the highway. When they stopped to help, a distracted driver struck Ravine and sent her flying into the air. She landed on her head.

“When I saw her that night, I thought for sure that she wasn’t going to make it,” said Bart.

Her husband, Davie Police Sgt. Sean Ravine, remembers getting the call about his wife’s injury.

“Initially it was — they were telling me she’s critical and she had a brain injury and it was a brain bleed and that it was touch-and-go, they don’t know,” he said.

Ravine spent weeks in the hospital and faced months of recovery with challenges every step of the way, but Ravine never stopped fighting.

“I don’t think that there’s many people that would be able to come as far as she has,” said her husband.

Though on light duty for the time being, Ravine is glad to finally be back at work.

“The idea that you can wake up and breath and spend time with your family and go to work and be a productive person is amazing,” she said.

Ravine is expected to be back in uniform and in full duty in as little as six weeks.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.