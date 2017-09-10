DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Irma continues to tear up Florida’s west coast, the Town of Davie has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

The notice follows interruptions in the municipality that affect any residents who receive a water bill from Davie.

Officials advised residents to boil water they intend to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A roiling boil if one minute is sufficient, but residents who are unable to boil their water may disinfect tap water by adding unscented household bleach to each gallon of water, then mixing the water and allowing it to stand for a minimum period of 30 minutes.

Residents may use the water for bathing, laundry and irrigation.

Officials said residents should run all fixtures for several minutes to clear the lines in their homes.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until officials test the water for bacteria and deem it safe to drink.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.