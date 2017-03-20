Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream for first day of spring

(WSVN) - It’s the first day of spring, and what better way to say “so long” to winter than with ice cream?

Dairy Queen is celebrating the new season with “Free Cone Day” by giving a free small vanilla soft-serve cone to every customer. The offer is available all day on March 20.

Welcome spring with a taste of summer. Visit #FreeConeDay on Monday, March 20th for one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/zAbSFGkM1B — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 13, 2017

Participating locations will be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year, Dairy Queen raised over $200,000 on Free Cone Day.

To find a participating location near you, visit Dairy Queen’s website.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.