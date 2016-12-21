CVS robber armed with piece of wood steals $600

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man armed with a large piece of wood robbed a CVS store in Downtown Miami.

The robbery was caught on camera inside the the business, Monday.

A man wearing a black shirt, walked into the CVS Pharmacy and brandished a large piece of wood. That’s when he demanded money from a clerk and emptied out a cash drawer.

He got away with nearly $600 from the store, located on the corner of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

