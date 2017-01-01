Cuban migrants reunite with loved ones after coming ashore in Key Largo

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several of the 21 Cuban migrants who, officials said, reached the shores of Key Largo, early Sunday, reunited with loved ones when they arrived in Doral.

7News cameras captured the emotional reunion between the migrants, who were seeking freedom in South Florida, and relieved relatives at Church World Service, Sunday afternoon.

The migrants said they had a chance to see New Year’s fireworks light up the night sky upon their arrival.

Exactly two weeks ago, on Dec. 18, three different groups totaling 46 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys. One of those migrants told 7News it was a difficult two-day journey, and at one point a giant wave almost overturned their boat.

The group that arrived Sunday will be allowed to say in the U.S. under the “wet foot, dry foot” policy.

