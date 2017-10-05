Crowbar flies through windshield of car driving down I-95 near Daytona

A man driving down Interstate 95 had a close call after a crowbar flew through his windshield.

The man was driving north on I-95, near Daytona Beach, Wednesday, when a crowbar went through the driver’s side windshield.

Officials said a semi-truck drove over the crowbar in the middle of road, and the force sent it flying.

“It just kicked up, and then hit my hood and then just rolled right into the windshield and the steering wheel pretty much stopped it,” the man said. “Very scary, very fortunate to be OK.”

The driver managed to safely pull the vehicle over. He was covered in broken glass but lucky to be alive.

