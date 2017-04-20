MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone and some credit cards from an animal clinic in Miami Gardens, Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured the subject approaching the counter inside Pet Parade Animal Clinic, located near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue. He is then seen jumping on a high chair to get behind the counter, grabbing the valuables and taking off.

Pet Parade owner Clifford Sens said the iPhone is very important to the business. “Well, I do keep records in there, and I do use the cellphone, and its number that I’ve given out to clients when they want to call and find out how their pets are doing,” he said.

If you have any information on the thief’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

