HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have responded after a crocodile was spotted on the beach in Hollywood, Monday.
According to the City of Hollywood, the six-foot crocodile came from the Dania Beach Pier before stopping in the surf around Johnson Street.
The crocodile could be seen on the shore of the beach while beach officials kept pedestrians at a distance.
Police are now waiting for Florida Fish and Wildlife to contain the situation.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.