HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have responded after a crocodile was spotted on the beach in Hollywood, Monday.

According to the City of Hollywood, the six-foot crocodile came from the Dania Beach Pier before stopping in the surf around Johnson Street.

6' croc spotted on #HollywoodBeach this morning. Beach Safety is keeping swimmers and beachgoers a safe distance away and @MyFWC has been contacted. Marine Patrol reported seeing the croc earlier around the Dania Beach Pier area. pic.twitter.com/y81GRv8q6H — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) November 20, 2017

The crocodile could be seen on the shore of the beach while beach officials kept pedestrians at a distance.

Police are now waiting for Florida Fish and Wildlife to contain the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.