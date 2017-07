MIAMI (WSVN) - A mission to combat mosquitoes is set to get underway in South Florida, early Monday.

Crews are preparing to perform aerial spraying of the insecticide naled throughout parts of Miami-Dade County. Their goal is to reduce the number of disease-carrying insects in the area.

Spraying is scheduled to begin just after midnight.

