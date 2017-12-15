Couple’s pet monkey stolen from Southwest Ranches home

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple’s exotic pet was stolen from their Southwest Ranches home, and they’re hoping the community can help.

Thieves made their way into Carl Minix’s house and took his 3-month-old capuchin monkey named Henry, Thursday night.

Minix said the thief entered the house through a bedroom window and didn’t take anything, expect the monkey.

The couple told 7News that they wrote on social media that they were out to dinner, so it made it easier for the burglar. The window was cracked because of the nice weather, and that’s when the thief threw the screen out of the way and entered the premises.

It’s not easy to own a monkey. Owners even have to have a permit. “You need 1,000 hours to be able to get a permit in the State of Florida, so I worked for a long time to get him,” Minix said.

And Minix said Henry cost about $9,000. “I worked a long time to get him,” Minix said as he got emotional, “so that’s hard.”

Minix is willing to do what he can to get his pet back. He’s raised the award for the missing pet to $10,000 and has even hired an investigator to help.

“Just give him up. There’s no questions asked,” said investigator Jamie Katz. “They’re will be no charges, no anything. We just want Henry back.”

For Minix, it’s worth every penny. “That’s my child,” he said. “I mean, I worked a long time to be able to get him, and it wasn’t an easy task.”

If you have any information where Henry is, call 502-424-9469 or contact Jamie Katz here.

You can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $13,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.