Coral Reef High School lockdown lifted as police search for suspect

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade high school was placed on lockdown, Monday morning, as police began to search for a suspect.

Just after 7 a.m., Miami-Dade Schools Police announced Coral Reef Senior High School, located at Southwest 152nd Street and 102nd Avenue, had been placed on lockdown while the search for a suspect began.

The lockdown was lifted just after 8:30 a.m.

#UPDATE: lockdown just lifted for Coral Reef Sr High @wsvn — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) September 26, 2017

Officials have yet to release information regarding the suspect and the reason for the search.

