Coral Gables massage therapist accused of sexual battery

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A massage therapist is behind bars after he was accused of committing sexual battery against a client.

David Egusquiza, 34, is accused of of using his fingers to sexually assault the woman while she was getting a massage. Police said the victim had received massages from Egusquiza in the past.

The police reports states, “This action was done against her will and that she immediately told the defendant to stop when he committed the sexual battery.”

Police said the incident occurred at Massage Envy Spa on Miracle Mile.

“I actually got a massage there at this one, so that does surprise me,” said one former customer, Vanessa.

“Oh that’s really frightening and just very upsetting,” said Caitlin.

The victim, who is in her 20s, told her mother about the incident, and then the two went to Coral Gables Police.

“Predators are everywhere, they’re everywhere, whether you’re on Miracle Mile or in Montana in the middle of nowhere,” said concerned resident Janice.

7News approached Massage Envy Spa for a comment, but the company declined.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.