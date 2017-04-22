Collier County wildfire scorches 5,500 acres; thousands evacuated

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Thousands of residents in eastern Collier County evacuated their homes as a 5,500-acre wildfire that sparked on Thursday afternoon continued to rage on this weekend, even though officials confirmed it has been fully contained.

Standing near several fire trucks, a local resident told 7News she had to leave her home just after midnight. “It’s kinda scary. We spent the night, last night, at a friend’s house because we evacuated,” said Bonnie. “They came around at 12:30, and they said, ‘You guys need to get out of here.'”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott made several stops in southwest Florida and was briefed by local emergency management and fire officials.

Just toured damage of wildfires in Lee County. Please keep your family safe and leave immediately if you are in an evacuation zone. pic.twitter.com/q9uUvcgmq7 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 22, 2017

The multi-county effort to battle the flames brought crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Collier County. “Other units were here, and the fire flared up, and the weather did not cooperate last night,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief M. Chavers. “It’s all based on the drought.”

Chavers illustrated the extent of the massive blaze using what appeared to be a satellite image. “The fire goes from [Interstate] 75, all the way up here and all the way out, and there’s two fires east of here as well,” he said.

Several Broward County agencies, including Coral Springs, Davie and Plantation Fire departments, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, also traveled to the area on Friday.

As of Friday night, the fire was only 10 percent contained. However, rain came down hard in the area, Saturday afternoon, turning flames into smoke and giving authorities exactly what they’d hoped for.

7News cameras captured charred palm trees surrounded by dense smoke.

Speaking with reporters later on Saturday, Scott said the fire was 100 percent contained, but has already destroyed more than two vehicles and several structures.

7News cameras showed good Samaritans arriving in Collier County to lend a helping hand to fire and law enforcement crews any way they can.

Jaime Hernandez passed out water bottled. “It’s been really bad, so we’re just trying to help as much as we can. It’s not much, but it’s a little bit, you know?”

Also on hand to supply crews with water bottles was Raul Llorca. “They’re doing such a hard job,” he said.

Officials said the ordeal is not over yet. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for more than 6,000 structures, and a shelter has opened at North Collier Regional Park.

