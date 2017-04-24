Cocaine trafficker headed to Miami after hiding for 25 years

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of cocaine trafficking in the 1980s will be returning to Miami soon.

Gustavo Falcon is expected to arrive at the Federal Detention Center in Downtown Miami, Monday.

He was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Orlando about two weeks ago. Falcon has been on the run for more than 25 years.

He disappeared after being indicted in 1991 for trafficking tons of cocaine from Colombian drug cartels into South Florida in the 1980s.

Falcon is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

