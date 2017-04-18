Coast Guard saves family that went missing off Cedar Key

OFF CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Coast Guard managed to save a family who was reported missing while on a fishing trip, Tuesday.

Cameras were rolling as crews worked to retrieve the family of three Tuesday afternoon.

A family member reported them missing when they did not return from a fishing trip.

Officials found them about 15 miles off the coast of Cedar Key, in the Panhandle.

They were safely brought back to shore.

