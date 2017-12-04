City of South Miami hosts Christmas parade

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday spirit has made its way to South Florida, and one of 7News’ own helped usher in the new season.

Family and friends gathered along the streets of South Miami, Sunday, to watch the City of South Miami’s “Santa’s Parade of the Elves.”

Santa and his little helpers matched down Sunset Drive, and 7News’ Alex de Armas served as the grand marshall.

The parade featured more than 1,500 participants and represented more than 75 groups.

