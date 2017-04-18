Child hospitalized after being struck by car in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in North Miami Beach.
North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 21st Avenue and 136th Street, Tuesday evening.
According to a Miami Beach Police spokesperson, the child, who was under 10 years old, was hit by a car and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.
The driver stayed on the scene.
Officials have since cleared the crash scene.
