Child hospitalized after being struck by car in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 21st Avenue and 136th Street, Tuesday evening.

According to a Miami Beach Police spokesperson, the child, who was under 10 years old, was hit by a car and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

NMBPD is on the scene of an accident in the area of NE 21 Av/136 St. Veh and Pedestrian. Ped is being airlifted. Cond unk. Avoid area. NOI — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) April 18, 2017

The driver stayed on the scene.

Officials have since cleared the crash scene.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.