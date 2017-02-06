Toddler hospitalized after being found alone in car in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a 1-year-old child was found alone in a car outside a home in Pinecrest, Monday afternoon.

Pinecrest Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 77th Avenue and 124th Terrace, just before 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the toddler was left alone inside the vehicle for about two and a half hours. Earlier reports stated the 1-year-old had been found unresponsive, but officials later said the child was responsive when officers arrived at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the child to Baptist Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not yet filed any charges.

