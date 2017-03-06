Child falls from 2nd-story window in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was taken to the hospital after a dangerous fall in Homestead, Monday evening.

According to Homestead Police, the youngster fell out of a second-story window and into some bushes in the area of Northeast 12th Street and Third Terrace, just before 7 p.m.

Paramedics airlifted the child to an area hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.