Police possibly find mother of child discovered wandering in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police may have found the mother of a young boy who was found wandering in Miami Beach, Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Miami Beach Police, the boy was found near 27th Street and Sheridan Avenue. He is currently in police custody.

Police later tweeted that the mother may have been located. No other information was provided and the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this lost child, call Miami Beach police at (305) 673-7901.

#FoundChild: This young boy was discovered wandering near 27 Street/Sheridan Avenue. Please call MBPD @ 305.673.7901 with any info. pic.twitter.com/xRokiPY4NW — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 22, 2017

UPDATE: The mother of the child has possibly been identified. Investigation continues. https://t.co/IGYIwevA6b — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 22, 2017

