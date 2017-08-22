Police possibly find mother of child discovered wandering in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police may have found the mother of a young boy who was found wandering in Miami Beach, Tuesday.
According to a tweet from Miami Beach Police, the boy was found near 27th Street and Sheridan Avenue. He is currently in police custody.
Police later tweeted that the mother may have been located. No other information was provided and the investigation continues.
If you have any information regarding this lost child, call Miami Beach police at (305) 673-7901.
