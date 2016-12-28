Child, 2 adults shot in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child and two adults have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dania Beach, Wednesday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO deputies responded to a reported shooting near Northwest Ninth Avenue just before 7:40 p.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue transported the victims to local hospitals. The condition of the victims is not yet known.

