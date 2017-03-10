Chemical spill at FIU leads to partial evacuation of building

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities evacuated part of a building at Florida International University’s main campus, Friday afternoon, die to a chemical spill.

Crews responded to the spill at the building located in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 112th Avenue, at around 1:20 p.m.

Part of the building was evacuated as a precaution. There are currently no reports of anyone experiencing feelings of sickness.

Officials said they are monitoring the situation, and the levels have gone down.

