Charity donates school supplies to students returning to class

MIAMI (WSVN) - A charitable foundation is assisting students headed back to school.

The Office Depot Foundation is handing out backpacks and school supplies to students and parents in Miami as part of their back-to-school celebration.

Governor Rick Scott visited Miami to help kick off the program’s 17th year.

“This is great. Another 6,000 backpacks in our state. Over 4 million backpacks in 17 years. This is the 17th year of them doing that. It’s a great start,” said Scott.

The governor also highlighted the back-to-school sales tax holiday which runs from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

