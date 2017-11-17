Chainsaw weilding-nun honored by former Heat player

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nun who used a chainsaw to cut down trees after Hurricane Irma was honored by a former member of the Miami Heat.

At a pep rally in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sister Ann was surprised by Miami Heat Legend Shane Battier with the multiple Miami Heat gifts as well as a check for charity.

If you don’t remember, Sister Ann is a nun who went viral after Hurricane Irma when she was captured on camera cutting down trees in her full Nun attire, clearing roads so vehicles could pass.

Sister Ann, is the principal at Arch-Bishop Coleman Carroll High School. 7News spoke to her after her big surprise and she says she was just doing what God called her to do.

“All I wanted to do was clear the road and make it safer for all the people and I still don’t know why it went so viral it doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.

“We got her here under the ruse that it was a pep rally for the school, which it was, but I think she was a little embarrassed but it was awesome,” Battier said.

Sister Ann was given Miami Heat tickets, a $5,000 check and the official NBA watch.

