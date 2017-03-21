Celebrity hairstylist robbed of $150K in jewelry at gunpoint

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based hairstylist to the stars is speaking out after, he said, two armed men robbed him of more than $150,000 worth of jewelry, early Tuesday morning.

The victim, Leonard “B-Flow” Lopez, said he had just left a South Beach restaurant, early Tuesday morning, to drop off a friend at her home when two men asked him for directions at the corner of 15th Street and Drexel Avenue.

“He goes to me, ‘Can you put it in my phone? I’m not from there. Can you put it in my GPS?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah sure,” Lopez said.

As Lopez, who counts South Florida’s own Flo Rida as one of his clients, went to grab the man’s phone to help, both men surprised him.

“He grabbed my chain and pulled me inside the car and put a 9 millimeter [gun] in my mouth,” Lopez said. “I never suspect they was going to do this because there was cops right around the corner.”

The robber didn’t stop there, according to Lopez.

“He’s still grabbing me. I take my chain off. His friend was the passenger guy. He goes, ‘Take his watch off,'” Lopez recalled.

The police report lists the stolen items as a diamond chain worth $100,000, a rose gold watch worth $50,000 and a white gold ring worth $10,000.

Lopez’s wallet was also stolen. Then the robbers shoved him out of the car and sped off, according to Lopez.

“He literally pushed me out of the car,” Lopez said. “When he pushed me out of the car, they both took off.”

They took off, Lopez said, in a newer model, dark-colored Toyota Camry. Lopez then ran to the corner to flag down the officers.

“The cops went around the corner to see if they could catch the guys,” he said.

Lopez, who has been spotted on his Instagram with DJ Khaled, considers himself lucky he escaped with his life. Now he wants the culprits caught.

“I’m blessed by God honestly,” he said. “I’m blessed by God.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.