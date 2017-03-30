Celebrities to perform at Arsht Center’s 11th annual gala

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rehearsals for a star-studded night in Miami are underway, Thursday afternoon.

The Adrienne Arsht Center’s 11th Season Gala Concert will feature Vanessa Williams, Gloria Estefan and several other stars.

They will be joined by Denyce Graves, Alicia Hall Moran, Judith Jamison, Tig Notaro and others to celebrate and pay tribute to women in the arts.

Thursday evening’s event will also include a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.